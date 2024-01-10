New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff’s Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway

In a bold move reflecting the spirit of tennis, New Balance has revealed a new colorway for the CG1, the signature shoe of 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, as she preps for the Australian Open. The unveiling also includes her full tournament kit, designed to capture the electrifying energy of the competition and portray Gauff’s growth as a player.

A Modern Take on Primary Colors

The new CG1 Primary Power colorway introduces a modern interpretation of primary colors, infusing them with Gauff’s unique style. The design features a myriad of shades of blue, red, and yellow, based on insights gathered from Gauff’s direct feedback. This colorway aims to be bold and impactful, echoing the intensity of the Australian Open and the fiery spirit of Gauff.

Reflecting the Spirit of Tennis with a Twist

The tournament kit designed for Gauff includes two distinct options – one predominantly yellow and the other mainly blue, both matching the sneakers in style. The designs carry a nostalgic element with primary colors and contrast trims, adding a contemporary twist to the spirit of tennis. An exaggerated waistband distinguishes the apparel, a design element resulting from a collaborative effort between Gauff and New Balance.

Collaborative Effort Resulting in Unique Design

Significantly, Gauff’s involvement in the design process has been highlighted, with her feedback being integral to the development of both the apparel and the footwear. The CG1 model, initially launched in summer 2022, has seen over ten colorway releases. The latest one is designed to be fresh and versatile, reflecting Gauff’s personal style. The new kit and colorway are part of Gauff’s vision for her Australian Open appearance and have been crafted with her direct input, making them unique within New Balance’s line.