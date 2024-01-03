en English
Business

New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
In a move to maintain the momentum generated by the success of previous releases, New Balance has broadened its selection of GORE-TEX 2002R sneakers as part of its 2023 lineup. With a blend of collaborations and inline models, the brand aims to keep the interest of sneaker enthusiasts piqued.

New Balance’s GORE-TEX 2002R Sneaker: A Blend of Style and Functionality

Marking its latest release, the GORE-TEX 2002R sneaker presents a fusion of durability and comfort. The weather-resistant fabric is seamlessly integrated into a cream mesh upper, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to quality. Adding to the appeal, the design includes a mix of dark brown suede and nubuck materials, creating a visually appealing contrast with the off-white stitching. The sneaker’s identity is further reinforced with the leather ‘N’ logo – a trademark of New Balance.

A More Accessible Option for Consumers

While the GORE-TEX 2002R model may not share the same anticipation as the highly awaited JJJJound 2002R, which also features GORE-TEX, it stands as a more accessible option for consumers. The sneakers, priced at $179.99, are available for purchase through New Balance’s official website.

Introducing the New Balance 2002RX Gore-Tex Black Coffee

Released on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New Balance 2002RX Gore-Tex Black Coffee is a testament to the brand’s innovative approach to design. The model displays a Black Coffee, Sandstone, and Stoneware colorway, offering a rich, earthy aesthetic that effortlessly marries style with functionality. Crafted with a waterproof Gore-Tex upper, the sneaker promises durability and protection in all weather conditions. Its sleek design is complemented by New Balance’s signature comfort-focused features, making it a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast. The New Balance 2002R Gore-Tex Black Coffee retails for $180 and is available via New Balance.

Business Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

