Sports

Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors

In a display of athletic prowess and tenacity, Nevada wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter have been recognized as the Ames Tribune’s female and male Athlete of the Week for the period of January 2-7. Their performance on the mat has earned them respect and admiration within their community and beyond.

Fierce Competition and Triumph for Leslie

Ashlyn Leslie, competing in the girls wrestling category, has made a significant mark with her victories. Garnering a substantial 46.19% of the votes, she surpassed Gilbert girls basketball player Ella Henningsen. Leslie’s triumphs included a first-place finish in the 110-pound category at the Nevada Round Robin Tournament and a commendable second place at the Ogden Tournament.

During the round-robin event, Leslie won all three of her matches, two by fall and one by an 18-2 technical fall against Alyssa Tucker from Southeast Polk. These victories boosted her season record to an impressive 31 wins and 7 losses. In the Ogden Tournament, Leslie recorded two pins and experienced a fall against Osage’s Gable Hemann in the finals.

Courter Dominates the Mat

On the boys side, Urijah Courter showcased his wrestling acumen, capturing 62.63% of the votes and outperforming Roland-Story boys basketball player Jonovan Wilkinson. Courter clinched first place in the 106-pound category at the Mustang Invitational in Monroe, asserting his dominance in all three matches by fall.

Courter’s final victory was particularly striking, with a pin in under 3 minutes against Braeden Thomas from Center Decatur. This win fortified his season record to an outstanding 19 wins and 1 loss.

Community Recognition and Future Endeavors

The coverage of these high school sports achievements by Joe Randleman emphasizes not only the athletic accomplishments of these local athletes but also their recognition and influence within the community. Their performances are a testament to their dedication, skill, and the unwavering support of their fellow citizens. As we look forward to their future matches, we expect to see even more from these rising stars.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

