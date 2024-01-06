en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs: A Riveting MWC Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Fresno State Bulldogs: A Riveting MWC Showdown

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs, with the game scheduled for Saturday, 7 p.m. EST, at Fresno. The Wolf Pack, with an impressive 13-1 record, earned their stripes after a resounding 92-59 triumph over the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds. The victory was spearheaded by Jarod Lucas, who added 22 points to the scoreboard.

Nevada Wolf Pack’s Sturdy Performance

Nevada’s stellar performance this season has been marked by their solid road record of 2-0. Despite ranking eighth in the MWC for their 3-point shooting percentage, coming in at 32.9%, their overall performance has been commendable. Lucas, a key player for the Wolf Pack, boasts an average of 17.9 points per game, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

(Read Also: Post-Game Tensions: Incident Involving UL Coach Bob Marlin and James Madison University)

Fresno State Bulldogs’ Home Advantage

The Bulldogs, with a balanced 7-7 record, have demonstrated a strong home game performance, with a 5-2 record. They have also shown resilience in high-pressure situations, maintaining a 1-1 record in close games decided by less than four points. Isaiah Hill, a standout player for the Bulldogs, averages 12.8 points and 5.5 assists, proving to be a crucial part of the team’s strategy.

(Read Also: Ministry’s Support for Jamaica Tallawahs: A Balancing Act)

The Upcoming Showdown

The upcoming game is the first encounter between the two teams in MWC play for the season. It is a matchup rife with anticipation, as Fresno State averages more points per game than Nevada allows. Interestingly, the Bulldogs also give up more 3-pointers than Nevada typically makes each game. Over their last 10 games, Fresno State has averaged 66.1 points, while Nevada has outperformed them with an average of 75.9 points. This game is set to be a riveting contest between two well-matched teams.

Read More 

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 mins ago
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Ross Branch, a renowned local biker, has further solidified his standing in the 2024 Dakar Rally with a commendable fifth-place finish in stage three. Branch’s impressive performance has seen his lead in the overall standings swell, holding a four-minute and 11-second advantage over his nearest competitor, Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo. This margin, up from stage
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
16 mins ago
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
18 mins ago
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
10 mins ago
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
10 mins ago
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
11 mins ago
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
Latest Headlines
World News
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
1 min
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
4 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
5 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
6 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
7 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
7 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
9 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
10 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
10 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app