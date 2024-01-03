Nevada Lady Tigers vs. Webb City Lady Cardinals: A Game of Strength and Records

In a recent non-conference game, the Nevada Lady Tigers varsity basketball team locked horns with the Webb City Lady Cardinals. With the season in full swing, the encounter promised an exciting duel, as both teams brought to the court their unique strengths and weaknesses.

Team Records and Statistics

The Lady Tigers entered the game with a season record of 6-5. Their previous match saw them suffer a 10-point loss to El Dorado Springs on December 21, a defeat that they were eager to bounce back from. Their opponents, Webb City’s Lady Cardinals, held a record of 2-5 prior to this encounter. The Lady Cardinals’ performance throughout the season had been marked by statistical consistency, with both scoring and allowing an average of 47 points per game. In contrast, the Lady Tigers boasted a slightly superior offensive average of 50 points, with a commendable defensive record of restricting opponents to just over 43 points per game.

Historical Performance and Rivalry

When examining the historical performance of both teams, Webb City seems to have had the upper hand over Nevada. The Lady Cardinals have enjoyed a significant winning streak against the Lady Tigers, triumphantly clinching the last 14 encounters since 2009. This long-standing rivalry, coupled with the recent performance statistics of both teams, set the stage for an intriguing showdown.

The Full Story

For a detailed account of the match, including the final scores, key performances, and noteworthy moments, refer to the print and online editions of the Nevada Daily Mail. The publication offers in-depth coverage of the game, shedding light on how the teams fared and the impact of this match on their standings in the season.