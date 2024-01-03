en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Nevada Lady Tigers vs. Webb City Lady Cardinals: A Game of Strength and Records

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Nevada Lady Tigers vs. Webb City Lady Cardinals: A Game of Strength and Records

In a recent non-conference game, the Nevada Lady Tigers varsity basketball team locked horns with the Webb City Lady Cardinals. With the season in full swing, the encounter promised an exciting duel, as both teams brought to the court their unique strengths and weaknesses.

Team Records and Statistics

The Lady Tigers entered the game with a season record of 6-5. Their previous match saw them suffer a 10-point loss to El Dorado Springs on December 21, a defeat that they were eager to bounce back from. Their opponents, Webb City’s Lady Cardinals, held a record of 2-5 prior to this encounter. The Lady Cardinals’ performance throughout the season had been marked by statistical consistency, with both scoring and allowing an average of 47 points per game. In contrast, the Lady Tigers boasted a slightly superior offensive average of 50 points, with a commendable defensive record of restricting opponents to just over 43 points per game.

Historical Performance and Rivalry

When examining the historical performance of both teams, Webb City seems to have had the upper hand over Nevada. The Lady Cardinals have enjoyed a significant winning streak against the Lady Tigers, triumphantly clinching the last 14 encounters since 2009. This long-standing rivalry, coupled with the recent performance statistics of both teams, set the stage for an intriguing showdown.

The Full Story

For a detailed account of the match, including the final scores, key performances, and noteworthy moments, refer to the print and online editions of the Nevada Daily Mail. The publication offers in-depth coverage of the game, shedding light on how the teams fared and the impact of this match on their standings in the season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?

By BNN Correspondents

Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls

By Salman Khan

Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning

By Salman Khan

Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup

By Salman Khan

Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism ...
@NBA · 2 mins
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism ...
heart comment 0
Ryan Walker’s Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive

By Salman Khan

Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School

By Salman Khan

Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
Tomball Memorial High School Basketball Triumphs Over Crosstown Rival

By Salman Khan

Tomball Memorial High School Basketball Triumphs Over Crosstown Rival
Eastern Highlands Celebrate Rugby Victory and Program Launch

By Salman Khan

Eastern Highlands Celebrate Rugby Victory and Program Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
46 seconds
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 min
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
2 mins
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
2 mins
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
2 mins
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
2 mins
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
2 mins
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 min
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app