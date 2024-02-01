Neuroscience Group Field Named 2023 Ballpark of the Year After Major Renovations

Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, has been crowned as the 2023 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest. The award comes in recognition of the significant renovations made to the ballpark that not only met the new facility standards laid out by Major League Baseball but also enhanced both player and fan experience.

Transformative Renovations

The major revamp, spearheaded by Pendulum Studio and executed by Boldt Construction, has breathed new life into the nearly 30-year-old stadium. Among the upgrades are an expanded 360-degree concourse replete with outdoor suites, a three-story slide reminiscent of Milwaukee Brewers' Bernie Brewer slide, and new seating areas. These additions have facilitated a more immersive and enjoyable experience for the fans, leading to a notable 10% increase in attendance in the 2023 season.

Player-Centric Improvements

For the players, the renovations meant a larger home clubhouse, new batting cages, expanded coaching offices, and dedicated areas for nutrition and relaxation. The inclusion of a female locker room signals the increasing inclusivity in the sport. The enhancements also included a state-of-the-art training area and a weight room augmented with an outdoor agility field. These improvements have furthered the player's overall development and performance.

Setting a New Standard

This achievement is particularly significant as it marks the first time a Midwest League ballpark has received the honor of being named Ballpark Digest's Ballpark of the Year. The revamp has transformed the stadium into a community-focused venue, offering amenities that now set a standard for minor league ballparks. The award is a testament to the vision and efforts of all those involved in the renovation and underscores the importance of continually updating and improving sports facilities to enhance the experience for all stakeholders.