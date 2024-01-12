en English
Health

NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game

In the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado, a remarkable therapeutic approach is stirring hope among patients with severe neurological disorders. At the center of this innovative method stands Dr. Antonio Barbera, a former obstetrician-gynecologist and multiple sclerosis (MS) patient, who has turned the competitive sport of table tennis into a hopeful path to recovery.

NeuroPong: A Game Changer

Dr. Barbera’s brainchild, NeuroPong, is a therapeutic program under the umbrella of Table Tennis Connections, which he initiated in 2021. The program, a novel blend of sports and medicine, utilizes table tennis as a form of treatment for patients with serious neurological diseases. Meeting thrice weekly, the group transforms the Council Tree Covenant Church’s gym in Fort Collins into a unique therapeutic arena.

From Personal Struggle to Collective Hope

Having battled with MS since his diagnosis in 2016, Dr. Barbera is no stranger to the struggles his patients endure. His journey from losing leg motion and sensation to relearning to walk is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. His personal recovery, owed to a combination of medication and table tennis, now serves as an inspiration for NeuroPong participants.

Physical and Mental Health Benefits

Participants, including those grappling with conditions like dementia and Parkinson’s disease, have reported significant improvements in their symptoms. Yet, the benefits of NeuroPong extend beyond the physical realm. The program also fosters social interaction, a key element often overlooked but fundamental for mental health. Dr. Ronald Petersen from the Mayo Clinic emphasizes the dual advantage of exercise and social activities in decelerating the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

NeuroPong: Expanding Horizons

Since its inception, NeuroPong has transcended the borders of Colorado, making its way into facilities in New Mexico, Utah, New York, and forming partnerships with universities in Florida, Texas, and Illinois. Dr. Barbera’s vision extends to establishing more gyms nationwide, collaborating with neurologists, and amassing data to substantiate the effectiveness of his approach. With nearly one million people in the U.S. affected by MS, as noted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the potential impact of NeuroPong is immense.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

