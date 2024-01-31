Netflix's 'NASCAR: Full Speed' Docuseries: A New Take on Racing

Netflix has accelerated onto the racing scene with its five-part docuseries, 'NASCAR: Full Speed'. This fresh take on the sport is garnering positive reviews, successfully capturing the intrigue of NASCAR both on and off the track. The series aims to attract a new, younger audience, mirroring the success of Netflix's previous venture into the world of racing with its Formula One series, which significantly increased the sport's U.S. fanbase.

Denny Hamlin: NASCAR's 'Bad Boy'

The first episode of 'Full Speed' takes us into the life of Denny Hamlin, a name often associated with the 'bad boy' image of NASCAR. The audience is given a rare glimpse into Hamlin's personal life, providing a tour of his luxurious Lake Norman home. The episode also highlights the dual roles he plays as both a team owner and a driver seeking the coveted Cup series title.

Rising Stars: Bubba Wallace and William Byron

Other drivers, including Bubba Wallace and William Byron, also feature in the series. Byron's journey from iRacing to championship contender is explored, as is Wallace's pursuit of his first playoff bid. These narratives offer an in-depth look at the rising stars of the sport, making the series a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

A New Perspective on NASCAR

This Netflix series is a departure from typical network coverage, presenting a raw and unfiltered perspective of NASCAR. Despite the occasional salty language, which might not sit well with traditional fans, the show is seen as a breath of fresh air for a sport often criticized for becoming stale. With its focus on the drivers' lives, the behind-the-scenes content at team shops and race tracks, and the narrative surrounding the pursuit of a Cup Series championship, 'Full Speed' provides a genuine portrayal of the NASCAR world.

As the engines of the new season roar into life, fans not only have the upcoming events at Bristol Dragway to look forward to, but also this engaging new docuseries that is set to shift the gears of how NASCAR is viewed.