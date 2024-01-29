Netflix's 'Full Contact: Six Nations' Fails to Make the Cut

A new addition to Netflix's sports documentary series, Full Contact: Six Nations, which chronicles the 2023 edition of the much-celebrated rugby championship, has garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. The documentary, produced by Box to Box Films, the brains behind the successful Formula 1 documentary, Drive to Survive, has been under the scanner for failing to recreate the same level of drama and insight.
Content Relevance and Timing
The series has been criticized for its dated content, as it covers events that have since passed, such as the World Cup, making certain references feel anachronistic. This timing issue is fundamentally different from the Drive to Survive series, which was able to capitalize on the real-time excitement of the Formula 1 races.
Access and Participation Limitations
A significant critique of Full Contact: Six Nations is that due to the restricted participation and lack of in-depth access to teams, the series fails to offer new insights compared to other available rugby documentaries. This limitation has led to a sense of superficiality in the narrative, which is far from the immersive experience offered by its F1 counterpart.
Glossing Over Controversies
The documentary also skates over controversial issues in the rugby world. For instance, allegations of a toxic culture within Welsh rugby and the ongoing head injury crisis are sidelined in an attempt to present the sport attractively to new fans. This selective storytelling has come under criticism for its lack of authenticity and depth.
Despite these drawbacks, the series does manage to shine a light on lesser-covered teams, such as Italy and France, and attempts to highlight emerging rugby stars. However, it has been critiqued for not fully explaining the sport to newcomers and for its disjointed match footage and commentary.
Despite the lukewarm reception, hopes are high for a second series. The expectation is that it will become more engaging as teams become more comfortable with the cameras and the documentary can delve deeper into the intricacies of the sport and its players.