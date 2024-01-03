Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim

Netflix’s sports docuseries ‘Break Point’ has found itself under the spotlight but for less glamorous reasons. In its inaugural season, the show has seen lower viewership figures compared to its counterparts, ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing’, which focus on the high-octane world of Formula 1 and the competitive landscape of the PGA tours, respectively.

Comparative Viewership Statistics

Break Point, which premiered its first part in January and released its second part in late June, ranked as Netflix’s 617th-best TV show for 2023, garnering 30.5 million hours of watch time. In stark contrast, ‘Drive to Survive’s’ fifth season and ‘Full Swing’s’ debut season captured the attention of viewers for 90.2 million and 53.1 million hours, ranking them much higher at 121 and 274, respectively.

Critical Acclaim Despite Lower Viewership

Despite the lower viewership, Break Point has received positive critical reception. It holds a score of 74/100 on Metacritic and has earned an 81% ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which puts the spotlight on the next generation of tennis stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, and provides an in-depth coverage of major ATP and WTA tournaments, has been renewed for a second season.

Facing Off Against Social Media Criticism

