Sports

Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim

Netflix’s sports docuseries ‘Break Point’ has found itself under the spotlight but for less glamorous reasons. In its inaugural season, the show has seen lower viewership figures compared to its counterparts, ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing’, which focus on the high-octane world of Formula 1 and the competitive landscape of the PGA tours, respectively.

Comparative Viewership Statistics

Break Point, which premiered its first part in January and released its second part in late June, ranked as Netflix’s 617th-best TV show for 2023, garnering 30.5 million hours of watch time. In stark contrast, ‘Drive to Survive’s’ fifth season and ‘Full Swing’s’ debut season captured the attention of viewers for 90.2 million and 53.1 million hours, ranking them much higher at 121 and 274, respectively.

Critical Acclaim Despite Lower Viewership

Despite the lower viewership, Break Point has received positive critical reception. It holds a score of 74/100 on Metacritic and has earned an 81% ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which puts the spotlight on the next generation of tennis stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, and provides an in-depth coverage of major ATP and WTA tournaments, has been renewed for a second season.

Facing Off Against Social Media Criticism

In unrelated news, Netflix’s forthcoming documentary about Cleopatra, featuring a Black actress in the principal role, has been the subject of social media criticism. Many have questioned the decision to portray Cleopatra as of Sub Saharan origin and suggested other historical figures that could have been portrayed by the actress. Despite facing such flak, the team behind the documentary is steadfast in their decision, with Jada Pinkett Smith emphasizing the importance of telling stories about Black queens.

Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

