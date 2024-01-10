Netflix Set to Develop NBA Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and More

Netflix is reportedly developing a new National Basketball Association (NBA) docuseries that will spotlight the journeys of five prominent players: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, and Domantas Sabonis. The production is a collaboration between LeBron James' SpringHill Company, former President Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

A Look Into the Lives of NBA Stars

The series is set to provide viewers with an intimate look into the personal and professional lives of these basketball stalwarts. The untitled project aims to emulate the success of previously acclaimed sports-related content on the streaming platform, such as the Formula 1 docuseries 'Drive to Survive' and the Michael Jordan-centric 'The Last Dance'.

Spotlight on the Players

LeBron James, now in his 21st NBA season, is the league's all-time leading scorer and a 19-time All-Star. Jayson Tatum, with the Boston Celtics, has seen playoff success, including securing an MVP award in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. Jimmy Butler, since joining the Miami Heat in 2019, has made a significant impact. Anthony Edwards, the emerging face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Domantas Sabonis, who has become an All-Star with the Sacramento Kings, helping end their 16-season playoff drought, add to the impressive lineup of this anticipated series.

Production Underway

Though the official title or release date has not been disclosed yet, shooting for the series began at the start of the current NBA season and is expected to continue until the season's end. The project is already generating interest and excitement among fans and critics alike. If the previous sports documentaries on Netflix are any indication, this NBA docuseries promises to deliver a riveting blend of human stories and athletic prowess.