Netball South West Regional League 1: Team Jets in Tight Race for Top Spot

The Netball South West Regional League 1 has turned into a cauldron of intense competition as it nears the season’s midpoint. The Team Jets, under the experienced leadership of Coach Serena Kersten, are nipping at the heels of the leaders, trailing the formidable Hucclecote Comets by a mere two points. However, they hold an edge with a game in hand. The top seven teams in the ladder, which include the Titans Lightning, are separated by just five points, indicating the incredibly close competition for promotion.

A Rollercoaster Start

Team Jets had a mixed bag for an opening, securing victories in their first three games but then hit a rough patch, going three games without a taste of victory. This included a loss to Titans Lightning and two draws. The team strived to keep the momentum during these challenging times by engaging in match play with their training partners and the Under-16 Jets.

A Strong Finish to 2023

The Jets found their footing, bouncing back to win their final two games of the year, which catapulted them to the coveted second place. They are keenly looking forward to their first home game of 2024 against Poole. A win here could potentially catapult them to the top of the league, a position they are eager to achieve.

Upcoming Challenges and Opportunities

The upcoming fixtures pose a blend of challenges and opportunities, with double-headers against lower-ranked teams and a crucial rematch with Hucclecote Comets. Co-captain Rosie Tonner understands the importance of home games and is invested in delivering a performance that the home crowd will be proud of. Coach Kersten, while excited about the team’s prospects, emphasizes the need to stay grounded and take the season one game at a time, with eyes firmly set on making the playoffs.