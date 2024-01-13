Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey

The National Hockey League, better known as the NHL, has seen a series of legendary players grace its ice rings. Yet, it’s not just their on-field prowess that makes these players noteworthy; it’s also their astute business acumen and the fortunes they’ve amassed due to it. Here, we delve into the financial profiles of some of the richest NHL players, their net worths, and the paths they charted to reach their wealth.

Wayne Gretzky: The Great One

Dubbed as “the Great One,” Wayne Gretzky’s net worth is evaluated at an astounding US$250 million. His fortune is not just the result of his illustrious career on the ice, but also his ventures in real estate, a vineyard, and sports team ownership. Gretzky’s record-breaking career and his keen business sense make him a formidable figure both on and off the ice.

Mario Lemieux: The Savior of the Penguins

Mario Lemieux, with a net worth of US$200 million, is as much a businessman as he is an athlete. Lemieux’s financial acumen shone when he converted part of his salary into ownership equity to rescue the Pittsburgh Penguins from bankruptcy. His lucrative endorsement deals further augmented his wealth.

Alexander Ovechkin: The Capital’s Cornerstone

Alexander Ovechkin’s unwavering loyalty to the Washington Capitals is as commendable as his net worth of US$80 million. Ovechkin has secured lucrative endorsements with brands like Nike and PepsiCo, further boosting his fortune.

Sidney Crosby: The Selective Endorser

Sidney Crosby, with a net worth of US$75 million, is selective with his endorsements, only partnering with companies that align with his values. Notable endorsements include Gatorade and Tim Hortons.

Pavel Bure: The Private Russian Rocket

Pavel Bure, known as the “Russian Rocket,” prefers to maintain a private life post-retirement. However, his net worth of US$70 million speaks volumes about his past earnings and intelligent investments.

Chris Pronger: The Versatile Maven

Chris Pronger is known for his versatility on the ice, but his financial acumen is equally impressive. With a net worth of US$65 million, Pronger has openly discussed the financial realities athletes face after accounting for agents’ fees and taxes.

Mark Messier: The Mixed Reputation Investor

Mark Messier, despite past team conflicts that have painted him with a mixed reputation among fans, has an equally impressive net worth of US$65 million. Messier continues to invest in business ventures, one of them being the performance lifestyle platform, Game 7.

In the realm of sports, these NHL players serve as prime examples of how athletic talent coupled with smart business decisions can lead to substantial wealth. Their stories offer a glimpse into the financial realities and opportunities in the world of professional hockey.