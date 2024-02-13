Nestaweya River Trail Reopens: Reclaim the Joy of Winter Skating at The Forks

After a brief hiatus due to mild temperatures, the beloved river skating trail at The Forks, specifically the Nestaweya River Trail, has reopened its icy embrace to the public. The closure, which occurred towards the end of January, had left many Winnipeggers longing for their favorite winter pastime.

A Labor of Love and Vigilance

Dedicated crews have worked tirelessly to clear and test the trail, ensuring it is safe for the public to enjoy once more. Their efforts have paid off, as the Nestaweya River Trail now joins the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park rinks and trails in offering a delightful experience for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Safety First: Heeding the Call of the Signs

Officials at The Forks are taking the safety of skaters very seriously. The trail is tested daily to ensure optimal conditions, and only the open sections are considered safe for use. Skaters are strongly advised to follow all signage and avoid any areas that are closed off.

The Joy of Winter: Reclaiming the Ice

The reopening of the Nestaweya River Trail has been met with enthusiasm from the Winnipeg community. Many locals view skating on the river as a cherished winter tradition, and they are thrilled to reclaim the ice after the recent closure.

As the river skating trail at The Forks welcomes visitors once more, the joy of winter in Winnipeg is rekindled. With safety measures in place and a watchful eye on the ice, skaters can lace up their skates and glide into the heart of the season.

