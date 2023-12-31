Nepal Super League Finale Marred by Mismanagement: Chaos and Concerns Reign

A football celebration in the middle of Kathmandu turned into a nightmare. Despite its early success in resurrecting the city’s love of football, the second season of the Nepal Super League ended in chaos. It was tainted by poor mismanagement, especially in the decisive game where Lalitpur City FC won. But chaos, terror, and disillusionment overpowered the thrill of victory.

Selling More Than They Could Hold

Dashrath Stadium, the venue for the final match, became a battleground of discontent and disarray. The organizers, Nepal Sports and Events Management, had oversold tickets, leading to overcrowding at the entrances. Fans who had queued for hours before the match were met with a chaotic scene. The stadium, inadequately equipped to handle the surge of attendees, echoed with the frustration of fans who feared for their safety.

An Indifferent Organizing Committee

The organizers not only failed to anticipate the situation but also seemed indifferent to the unfolding chaos. There were no measures taken to rectify the situation, resulting in some fans opting not to attend the match due to safety concerns. Their indifference to the fans’ distress raises questions about their accountability and their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Police Force and the Ghost of the Past

Adding fuel to the fire, the police struggled to manage the situation and resorted to using force. This, coupled with the recent death of an individual due to police action, heightened the tension among fans. The stadium, which carries the tragic memory of a 1988 stampede that claimed the lives of 93 people, saw fears of a similar incident resurface. The lack of proper planning and the potential threat of a repeat tragedy exposed the organizers’ negligence and lack of foresight.

An Experience to Forget

The second edition of the Nepal Super League, rather than being a celebration of football, ended up being a wake-up call to the organizers. Their mismanagement and indifference turned what could have been a memorable event into one of the worst experiences for football fans globally. With two lives lost and many disillusioned, the question remains: who will be held accountable for this chaos and disorder?

