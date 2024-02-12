Nelly Loses Tooth During Star-Studded Super Bowl Weekend in Las Vegas

The Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas was a star-studded affair, with celebrities flocking to Sin City for the big game. But for one rapper, the weekend ended on a sour note. Nelly, also known as Cornell Haynes Jr., lost one of his front teeth while partying in Las Vegas.

Advertisment

Nelly's Tooth Loss and Ashanti's Reaction

Nelly shared the news of his tooth loss during an Instagram Live stream with his girlfriend, Ashanti. The video call quickly turned humorous as Ashanti burst out laughing when she saw Nelly's new gap. Despite the mishap, Nelly maintained a sense of humor about the situation and joked about not having spare teeth. Ashanti suggested that Nelly needed a "mobile dentist" and teased him about losing another tooth.

Celebrities in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl

Advertisment

Nelly wasn't the only celebrity in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Sir Paul McCartney, and Justin Bieber were all in attendance. Bieber arrived amid rumors of appearing with Usher at the halftime show. However, those rumors proved to be unfounded.

Nelly's Performance and the Aftermath

Despite losing his tooth, Nelly still had to perform without it. He joked about needing money for a replacement tooth and expressed that he would forever remember the Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won the game with a score of 25-22.

In conclusion, the Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas was a memorable one for Nelly, albeit for an unfortunate reason. Losing a tooth didn't stop him from attending the game and even sharing a light-hearted moment with his girlfriend Ashanti. Despite the injury, Nelly maintained a positive attitude and even joked about the situation. As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, providing fans with an exciting end to the weekend.