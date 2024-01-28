Nelly Korda Leads 2024 Drive On Championship Amidst Personal Celebrations

Nelly Korda, the local favorite and renowned LPGA tour player, is currently leading the 2024 Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida, her hometown. After completing 54 holes, with a performance marked by two eagles, 15 birdies, and six bogeys, Korda holds a four-stroke advantage as she enters the final day of the tournament.

A Championship Steeped in Personal Significance

The Drive On Championship holds special significance for Korda. Not only is it the first tournament she has played in her hometown, but it's also a stage where her professional and personal life intersect beautifully. Her caddie, Jason McDeede, and fellow LPGA Tour Player, Caroline Masson, are staying with her. The couple's baby witnessed his first crawl at Korda's house during the tournament weekend, adding a warm hue to the competitive environment.

Mixing Competition with Camaraderie

Also sharing Korda's roof is Megan Khang, another LPGA player, who's currently tied for second place in the tournament. Despite their competitive positions, the spirit of camaraderie reigns supreme. Korda humorously spoke about this friendship, even contemplating the possibility of playing the final round together.

On the Verge of Another Victory

Should Korda secure a win, it would mark her ninth victory on the LPGA Tour. This would be an addition to her already impressive track record, including a recent triumph at the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida. Korda's performance, marked by a strong eagle-birdie finish, indicates her firm resolve to conquer this tournament.

As the final round of the Drive On Championship approaches, all eyes will be on Korda. Will she leverage her home ground advantage and secure victory, or will the tournament present an unexpected turn of events? Regardless, Korda's performance and spirit have already made this championship a memorable event.