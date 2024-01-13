en English
Business

Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
In the world of professional golf, a potentially game-changing negotiation is underway. The key figures: Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the PGA Tour, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. Their goal: to finalize a framework agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF. A recent report by The Telegraph suggests that despite delays, significant progress has been made, and the finish line may be in sight.

A Crucial Phone Call

Around Christmas, a phone call took place between Monahan and Al-Rumayyan. Initially scheduled as a face-to-face meeting, the nature of the interaction changed due to scheduling conflicts. This marked their first communication since the announcement of the agreement in June. The call served as a much-needed boost to the negotiations, driving them forward.

DP World Tour CEO Holds Steady

Meanwhile, Keith Pelley, CEO of the DP World Tour, has chosen to remain in his role until April. His decision to stay indicates his belief in the potential for a finalized agreement before his departure. This stability at the helm of the DP World Tour adds another layer of assurance to the ongoing negotiations.

The Road to the Framework Agreement

The dispute between PIF and the PGA Tour has roots dating back to at least 2020, but it wasn’t until 2022 that efforts to negotiate began in earnest. The first step was initiated by British businessman Roger Devlin on behalf of PIF and LIV Golf. Devlin contacted PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne in December 2022. His outreach was followed by Rory McIlroy’s meeting with Al-Rumayyan in Dubai and his subsequent recommendation for PGA Tour board engagement with PIF. This orchestrated effort culminated in Monahan and Al-Rumayyan signing the framework agreement on May 30, 2023, a development publicly disclosed six days later.

With these developments, the golfing world holds its breath, awaiting the potential impact of this merger on the global landscape of the sport. As envisioned by Rory McIlroy, it could usher in a new era for professional golf.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

