Nedum Onuoha Brands Joey Barton a 'Bully': A Look into Past Incidents

Former professional footballer, Nedum Onuoha, has candidly branded his ex-teammate Joey Barton as a bully, shedding light on numerous contentious incidents from their time together at Manchester City. The most prominent among these instances is the training ground altercation of May 2007 involving Barton and Ousmane Dabo, which ended in Dabo with a detached retina and Barton facing a four-month suspended sentence and a six-match football ban.

Aggression on the Field

Onuoha vividly recounted Barton's aggressive behavior towards Dabo and Leyton Slack during their training sessions. The intensity of Barton's belligerence resulted in a severe physical injury for Dabo and disturbing memories for Slack. The football community has been rocked by these revelations, highlighting the unhealthy and unacceptable aspects of the sport's culture.

Barton's Controversial Stance

Barton, who was sacked from his managerial role at Bristol Rovers in 2022, has presented his take on the incident with Dabo. In a controversial move, Barton suggested that he was acting in self-defense and even extended an invitation to Dabo for a charity fight. This is a clear indication of Barton's refusal to acknowledge his actions and their impact on his teammates.

Misogyny and Bullying

Barton's troubling behavior isn't limited to physical aggression. He has come under fire for sharing misogynistic remarks about female football pundits on social media. Such behavior, coupled with his violent track record, paints a disturbing picture of the ex-footballer. Onuoha has strongly condemned Barton's lack of perspective and inability to take a joke, and highlighted an incident where Barton extinguished a lit cigar in the eye of youth player Jamie Tandy during a Christmas party.