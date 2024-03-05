Nebraska's Markowski Leads with All-Big Ten First Team Honor; Potts Named Freshman of the Year

On Monday, significant accolades were bestowed upon the Nebraska women's basketball team by the Big Ten conference, highlighting the exceptional performances of its players during the season. Alexis Markowski captured first-team All-Big Ten honors, showcasing her dominant presence on the court with remarkable averages of 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career, elevating her status within the collegiate basketball community. Additionally, Natalie Potts' exceptional debut season earned her the Big Ten Freshman of the Year title, a testament to her immediate impact and future potential in the sport.

Season of Excellence

Markowski's journey to securing first-team all-league honors was underscored by her consistent double-double performances, making her one of only three Big Ten players to average a double-double during the regular season. Her standout moment came in a road win at Purdue, where she notched a 20-point, career-high 21-rebound game, etching her name in Nebraska's history books with one of just five 20-20 games by a Husker. Jaz Shelley, another key figure in Nebraska's lineup, brought her A-game throughout the season, earning second-team Big Ten honors with her impressive stats including a team-high 66 three-pointers. The accolades for Markowski and Shelley underscore their pivotal roles in propelling Nebraska into the NCAA tournament bracket as the postseason looms.

Rising Stars

Natalie Potts' freshman year was nothing short of spectacular, as evidenced by her Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Ranking second in scoring among conference freshmen and leading in rebounding and field goal percentage, Potts has set a high bar for her collegiate career. Alongside Potts, Logan Nissley's inclusion in the All-Freshman Team indicates a bright future for Nebraska's women's basketball, showcasing the depth of talent within the team. These recognitions not only celebrate individual achievements but also highlight the collective strength and promising future of the Huskers.

Team Spirit and Sportsmanship

The spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork is integral to the culture of Nebraska's women's basketball team, as exemplified by graduate guard Maddie Krull receiving the team's Sportsmanship Award. This accolade reflects the ethos of respect, camaraderie, and integrity that the team upholds, elements that are crucial to their success on and off the court. As the postseason approaches, the Huskers' unity and shared commitment to excellence will be pivotal in their quest for victory in the NCAA tournament.

As the Nebraska women's basketball team gears up for the postseason, the accolades received by Markowski, Potts, and their teammates signify not only their individual achievements but also the collective success and potential of the Huskers. With a blend of experienced leadership and emerging talent, Nebraska is poised for a deep run in the NCAA tournament, aiming to carve out a memorable chapter in the annals of collegiate basketball.