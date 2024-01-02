en English
Local News

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Prepares for ‘Pack The PBA’ Game against No. 14 Indiana

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is preparing for a thrilling face-off against No. 14 Indiana in a ‘Pack The PBA’ game on Sunday at 1 p.m. This scheduling was confirmed following the NFL’s adjustment of its TV schedule, ensuring no clash with the Indianapolis Colts/Houston Texans game that is now set for Saturday night.

Riding the Wave of Recent Victory

In the wake of Nebraska’s recent triumph over Maryland, a wave of excitement has enveloped the fans. The victory, which attracted a crowd of 8,795, has triggered anticipation about the potential turnout for the upcoming game against Indiana. The 2023 ‘Pack The PBA’ game witnessed a massive attendance of 14,289 fans, and there are high hopes that this year’s game could surpass that.

A Nod to Husker Legend

The event will also serve as a platform to honor Husker legend Jordan Hooper as her No. 35 jersey will be retired. The doors to PBA will open at 11:30 a.m., giving fans a chance to witness this significant moment in the team’s history. Nebraska’s coach Amy Williams expressed her hopes that the team’s style and determination would continue to draw fans.

A Glimpse of Local News

While the upcoming game is undoubtedly the talk of the town, other regional updates continue to unfold. Reports of a man found dead in a lake, a Lincoln man accused of defrauding the government, a grain elevator sale, and changes in remote work policies for Nebraska employees are some of the stories making headlines in the local news segment.

Local News Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

