Nebraska Women’s Basketball Prepares for ‘Pack The PBA’ Game against No. 14 Indiana
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is preparing for a thrilling face-off against No. 14 Indiana in a ‘Pack The PBA’ game on Sunday at 1 p.m. This scheduling was confirmed following the NFL’s adjustment of its TV schedule, ensuring no clash with the Indianapolis Colts/Houston Texans game that is now set for Saturday night.
Riding the Wave of Recent Victory
In the wake of Nebraska’s recent triumph over Maryland, a wave of excitement has enveloped the fans. The victory, which attracted a crowd of 8,795, has triggered anticipation about the potential turnout for the upcoming game against Indiana. The 2023 ‘Pack The PBA’ game witnessed a massive attendance of 14,289 fans, and there are high hopes that this year’s game could surpass that.
A Nod to Husker Legend
The event will also serve as a platform to honor Husker legend Jordan Hooper as her No. 35 jersey will be retired. The doors to PBA will open at 11:30 a.m., giving fans a chance to witness this significant moment in the team’s history. Nebraska’s coach Amy Williams expressed her hopes that the team’s style and determination would continue to draw fans.
A Glimpse of Local News
