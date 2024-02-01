Nebraska Soccer Star Eleanor Dale Signs with Everton in Liverpool

In a significant leap for women's soccer, standout Nebraska player Eleanor Dale has signed with Everton, a leading club in the Women's Super League (WSL) in Liverpool, England. Dale, a 21-year-old forward, has set a new benchmark with her exceptional performance in her senior season at Nebraska, breaking a program record with an impressive 28 goals. This feat propelled her team to the Elite Eight, allowing her to secure a spot as a finalist for the MAC Hermann award and earning her the title of Big Ten forward of the year.

Dale's Journey to Everton

Dale's journey to Everton has not been without its fair share of trials and triumphs. The England youth international has previously played for Middlesbrough and Durham, in addition to her time in US college football. She is the third player to join Everton from the US college system in the last six months, marking a noteworthy trend in player recruitment.

Manager's View on Dale's Signing

Everton manager Brian Sørensen has lauded Dale's determination and commitment, expressing optimism that her signing will provide a timely boost for the team's performance in the second half of the season. The club's focus remains on improving their current standing in the league, and Dale's inclusion is expected to contribute significantly to this objective.

Reflections and Future Expectations

Reflecting on her time at Nebraska, Dale credits the program for her development both as a player and as an individual. She believes that her experience with Husker soccer has honed her skills, mentally and physically, preparing her for the rigors of professional play. Dale expressed her excitement about joining Everton and her gratitude towards Husker soccer for playing a foundational role in her journey to the WSL. As she transitions into her professional career, Dale's priority is to have a good season with Everton and make a meaningful impact on the team's success.