en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game

The basketball game between the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks and the North Dakota State Bison is currently unfolding with thrill and suspense at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. In a neck-to-neck battle, the Mavericks are leading at halftime with a razor-thin margin of 41-39. The Mavericks, eager to surpass their .500 record, are battling hard to avenge their previous 26-point defeat to the Bison.

A Journey Towards Redemption

The Mavericks are playing with a renewed sense of determination, standing on the brink of surpassing their .500 record. Their recent victory against the Fighting Hawks infused a sense of hope, bringing their record back to even. In contrast, the Bison, fresh off a triumphant game against the Roos, managed to snap a five-game losing streak, stoking their morale for the current game.

The Odds and Predictions

Despite the Bison’s historical dominance over the Mavericks with nine victories out of their last ten matchups, the current game’s odds are slightly tilted in favor of the Mavericks. The latest college basketball odds indicate a 2.5-point advantage for the Mavericks. However, the game’s outcome is far from certain, with the over/under set at 145.5 points, suggestive of a closely contested match.

The Battle Continues

As the second half of the game awaits, fans worldwide tune into CBS Sports App or engage in online streaming via Fubo to witness the thrilling contest. Despite the Bison’s dominant history and the Mavericks’ quest for redemption, the game’s final verdict remains to be seen. The halftime score of 41-39 teases a nail-biting finish, keeping spectators on edge.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
30 seconds ago
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie, Josh Giddey, is demonstrating a noticeable leap in his performance as he navigates his debut NBA season. Initially marked by growing pains, Giddey’s journey on the court was fraught with challenges, from scoring difficulties to decision-making lapses. However, his recent performances have been a testament to his resilience and ability
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
1 min ago
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
1 min ago
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
32 seconds ago
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
56 seconds ago
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
1 min ago
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
30 seconds
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
32 seconds
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
56 seconds
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
1 min
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
1 min
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
1 min
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
2 mins
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app