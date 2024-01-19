Nebraska Football: Strategic Moves for a Powerful 2024 Season

The latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast threw light on recent developments of Nebraska football, including the hiring of Glenn Thomas as quarterbacks coach. A seasoned professional, Thomas' expertise is expected to significantly impact the team's performance in the coming season.
Glenn Thomas: A Strategic Hire
Nebraska football has managed to secure Glenn Thomas as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This decision is considered a perfect fit for head coach Matt Rhule. Thomas brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that is sure to guide Nebraska's quarterbacks to success.
Nebraska's Recruiting Efforts
Nebraska's strategy to bolster their team extends beyond the coaching staff. The team has been busy on the recruitment front, with four-star pass rusher Keona Wilhite visiting Nebraska following his release from his commitment to Washington. The Huskers have also welcomed edge rusher Jordan Ochoa to the 2024 class and are eagerly awaiting a visit from Dylan Christley.
Nebraska's Basketball Progress
Aside from football, the podcast also touched on the current state of Husker basketball. Both the men's and women's teams have shown promise, with the recent success being a testament to their hard work and dedication. Furthermore, the podcast highlighted Dylan Raiola's performance in the Polynesian Bowl, signaling a bright future for the athlete.
Through these strategic hires, transfers, and recruitments, Nebraska is steadily building a team that will not only compete but also strive to dominate in the 2024 season.