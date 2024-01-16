Nebraska Football Program Loses Two More Key Staff Members

In a significant shift within the Nebraska football program, two key members from the 2023 support staff have exited the team. Mike Wallace, who held the position of director of football advancement, and Gordon Thomas, the director of football operations, are no longer part of the Huskers' staff. The Huskers' staff directory no longer lists them, and their online biographies now speak about their contributions in the past tense.
Professional Ties and Roles
Both Wallace and Thomas shared professional ties with head coach Matt Rhule. Wallace had collaborated with him at both Temple and Baylor, while Thomas had played under Rhule at Temple. He later served in operations roles at USC, Georgia Tech, and LSU. Their responsibilities within the team encompassed various administrative aspects, including travel and logistics. The significance of their roles underscores the impact of their departure on the football program.
Not the First to Depart
Wallace and Thomas's departure comes on the heels of the exit of Omar Hales, who served as the director of high school player personnel, and CJ Cavazos, the director of football relations. These four staff members together earned a combined salary of $565,000 in the previous season, indicating their importance within the team's structure.
Implications for the Future
The Nebraska football program now faces the challenge of filling these administrative gaps. The team's ability to adapt to these changes will be crucial in maintaining their performance during the upcoming season. With the departure of individuals who were close to the head coach and had significant roles, the dynamics within the team are bound to change.