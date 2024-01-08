Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

With a legacy that spans over six decades, Frank Solich, a stalwart of Nebraska football, has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His connection with Nebraska football began as a player when he became the first athlete from the University of Nebraska (NU) to rush for over 200 yards in a game. This achievement earned him a spot on the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated.

A Coaching Legacy

After his illustrious playing career, Solich served as an assistant coach and eventually ascended to the position of head coach at NU, succeeding the legendary Tom Osborne. During his tenure, Solich forged a formidable 58-19 record and led the 1999 team to a Big 12 title, culminating in the team ranking Nos. 2/3 in the final polls. His team also competed in the Bowl Championship Series national title game against Miami in 2001.

Controversy and Transition

Despite his impressive track record, Solich’s dismissal in 2003 sparked controversy and marked a significant turning point for the program, which grappled to maintain its previous level of success. Post-Nebraska, Solich took the reins at Ohio, transforming a struggling program into a competitive powerhouse, securing four division titles and 11 winning seasons before hanging up his whistle in 2020.

Honoring a Legend

Solich’s induction into the Hall of Fame has been met with accolades from former players and colleagues. Among them are Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch and NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, both Hall of Fame members themselves. The 79-year-old Solich was honored at the 2023 spring game at Memorial Stadium, receiving a game ball, his first visit to the stadium since his controversial dismissal as head coach. The Nebraska football program, which has missed seven consecutive bowl seasons, has been striving to reconnect with Solich, acknowledging his significant impact and contributions to the team.

In related news, former Marshall University player, Randy Moss, has also been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. This honor follows his nomination last year. Moss set a touchdown reception record in 1997 and clinched the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top wide receiver. His official enshrinement in the Hall of Fame is slated for December 10th.