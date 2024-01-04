Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class

Nebraska’s football landscape is shifting as Coach Matt Rhule takes progressive strides in enhancing the University of Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class. Rhule has extended scholarship offers to three local high school athletes, spotlighting Nebraska’s commitment to homegrown talent.

Rising Stars of Nebraska

Among the recruits is Pierce Mooberry from Millard North. Already courted by Iowa State and Minnesota, the junior athlete received an offer that could see him join his teammate, Caden VerMaas, who has already committed to Nebraska. Mooberry, who made an impact on defense with 87 tackles and two interceptions in his junior season, could potentially fit into a rover or linebacker role.

A Legacy and a Promising Prospect

Jackson Carpenter, a student at Lincoln Southwest and a legacy recruit with familial connections to Nebraska football, also received a scholarship offer, his first from a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program. Carpenter, who has a robust build for a wide receiver, has previously piqued the interest of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams.

Reiman Zebert, from Platteview, completes the trio of recruits. A tall athlete with a strong record as a high school wide receiver, Zebert could transition to a tight end in college.

A Strategy Unveiled

These offers highlight Nebraska’s approach to recruiting, emphasizing the inclusion of versatile athletes who can adapt to various positions. The selected recruits, each bringing unique strengths to the table, reflect this vision.

The athletes are poised to further their relationship with the university, considering their options with planned visits and explorations during the spring and summer. Meanwhile, the Nebraska football team also faces changes with the departure of Randolph Kpai, a redshirt sophomore linebacker, who is entering the transfer portal.