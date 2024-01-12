Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather

In the face of challenging winter weather conditions, Nebraska Athletics has announced its commitment to proceed with its scheduled sporting events this Friday and Saturday. The lineup includes exciting competitions in wrestling, track and field, and men’s tennis, offering sports enthusiasts an array of thrilling spectacles despite the icy conditions.

Wrestling: Nebraska vs. Iowa

The centerpiece of Friday’s events is the wrestling match featuring Nebraska vs. Iowa. The event is set to take place at the Devaney Center at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier to welcome fans. Nebraska Athletics has urged attendees to be mindful of the winter weather and road conditions, prioritizing their safety as they make their way to the venue.

Track and Field Graduate Classic

Also taking place at the Devaney Center is the Track and Field Graduate Classic. The event begins at 1 p.m. on Friday and continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday, promising two days of athletic prowess and competitive spirit. The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team, however, has made changes to its schedule due to the winter storm. The team plans to attend the Scott Nisely Memorial Classic in Crete on Saturday, but will not be at UNL on Friday due to road conditions.

Men’s Tennis Matches

The weekend sporting lineup also includes men’s tennis matches at the Dillon Tennis Center. On Saturday, the team will face North Dakota at 11 a.m. and Creighton at 4 p.m., bringing the game of precision and agility to the fore despite the chilly temperatures.

While the winter weather conditions pose a challenge, facility and road crews are actively working to clear roads and parking lots around the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Fans are encouraged to drive with reduced speeds and exercise caution. Amid the snow and cold, Nebraska Athletics continues its commitment to sports, demonstrating the enduring spirit of athleticism and competition.