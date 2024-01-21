Near-Miss Robbery Attempt Shakes Women Cyclists in Attakwaskloof Race

On the serene Sunday of January 21, a potential robbery incident involving two women cyclists unfolded in George's Montagu Pass, moments after they had participated in the Attakwaskloof Extreme cycle race. The uneventful day turned into a nerve-wracking encounter when two men, who initially appeared harmless, attacked the cyclists from behind with pepper spray.

Close Encounter on the Montagu Pass

After completing the grueling race on Saturday, the women cyclists, hailing from Kwazulu-Natal and Johannesburg, opted for a casual ride to rejuvenate their legs. As they descended the Montagu Pass at a leisurely pace, they crossed paths with two men. Unfazed at first, they found themselves suddenly under attack. One of the men, in an apparent attempt to rob the cyclists, sprayed them with pepper spray from behind.

Strength and Quick Reflexes Save the Day

Thanks to their strength and quick reflexes, the women managed to sprint away, averting further harm. The incident took place near the bottom of the pass, between the Toll House and a low water bridge. One of the cyclists, who was hit directly in the face with the spray, grappled with the debilitating effects of the chemical, struggling to cleanse it off.

Public Cautioned to Stay Vigilant

The cyclists, taking refuge in Blanco close to Fancourt, chose to remain anonymous. The mother of one cyclist, who reported the incident, expressed her relief that the riders were safe. She took the opportunity to warn the public to stay alert in that area, highlighting the potential for danger even in seemingly peaceful environments.