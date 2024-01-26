Neal Ardley Prepares York City FC for Challenging Hartlepool Fixture

York City FC's manager, Neal Ardley, is gearing up for what he expects to be a challenging encounter against Hartlepool United in the upcoming reverse fixture of the Vanarama National League. Ardley's anticipation is underscored by York's last defeat against Hartlepool in November, a game that ended 3-1 in favor of Hartlepool at the LNER Community Stadium.

Ardley's Hope for Redemption

Ardley is hopeful that the memory of the last defeat will serve as a catalyst for his team in the approaching game. He fully acknowledges that despite Hartlepool's past struggles, they demonstrated an unquestionable superiority in their previous encounter. The York manager stresses the need for his team to take the initiative from the get-go to counter any potential momentum Hartlepool might gain under the guidance of their new manager.

Eye on Hartlepool's New Signings

In his pre-match comments, Ardley also took note of Hartlepool's recent signings, Otis Khan and Luke Waterfall. He recognizes the potential lift these two players could provide to their new team. Ardley singles out Waterfall's experience with promotions and Khan's direct style of play as particular assets that Hartlepool will be looking to leverage.

Respect for the Opposition

With the upcoming game marking Kevin Phillips' second outing as Hartlepool's manager, Ardley extends his best wishes to his counterpart, albeit for the period beyond the impending match. He concludes by highlighting the critical nature of every game and the need for York to consistently maintain high performance levels.