Sports

Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
As the race for the Highlanders’ chairperson position tightens, Ndumo Nyathi, a seasoned entrepreneur with local and international business interests, has officially thrown his hat into the ring. In an increasingly crowded field of candidates, Nyathi has set his sights on the upcoming February 4 election, intending to unseat the current chairperson, Johnfat Sibanda.

Nomination and Campaign Launch

Nyathi’s confirmation of his candidacy came after he successfully collected his nomination forms, having paid the required US$200 fee. To move forward, he must now secure the endorsement of at least 10 club members, a necessary step for his candidacy to gain the legitimacy of the electoral court. This process is a crucial part of the democratic procedure in place to ensure that the club’s leadership represents its members’ interests.

A Vision of Financial Stability

During his campaign launch, Nyathi took the opportunity to outline his vision for the Highlanders. His plan hinges on the core principle of financial sustainability. He underscored the importance of the club members, whom he sees not just as supporters but potential sponsors. This perspective signifies a shift from the traditional model of external sponsorship, placing a renewed emphasis on community ownership and investment.

Proactive Financial Strategy

Nyathi proposed a proactive approach to the club’s financial management. His strategy involves ensuring that the club has its own financial resources, separate from gate takings or previous year profits. Specifically, he suggested that the club should start each year with a minimum of US$5,000 in reserve. This approach, he believes, would demonstrate the club’s financial stability to potential sponsors, making it a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Highlanders’ annual general meeting, scheduled for January 28, will serve as a platform for the candidates to present themselves officially to the club members. In addition to the chairperson position, members will also cast their votes for the secretary-general and committee member positions, making it a significant event in shaping the future of the club.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

