NDMC to Revolutionize Education with Major Upgrades in 2024-25

In a bid to bolster the quality of education and sports infrastructure, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled a raft of initiatives for the year 2024-25. The council’s ambitious plans include the distribution of approximately 9,000 computer tablets to students from classes 9 to 12, establishment of a wrestling center, and the introduction of nature-centric classrooms.

An Extension of The Digital Drive

The tablet distribution scheme, a significant expansion of a pilot project that facilitated the provision of 811 tablets during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to benefit not only students but also postgraduate and trained graduate teachers. By integrating technology into the teaching and learning process, the NDMC is looking to cultivate a more engaging and interactive educational environment, thus enhancing the overall teaching-learning experience.

Bracing for an Athletic Leap

In addition to technological advancements, the council is also committed to strengthening sports training. The plan involves an increase in the number of part-time sports coaches and the addition of new coaching facilities. One such initiative is the proposed establishment of a wrestling center at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya on Mandir Marg, a move that reflects the council’s commitment to fostering a culture of physical fitness and competitive sports among students.

Fashioning a New Look

Apart from academics and sports, the council has ventured into the realm of fashion. In collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the NDMC is redesigning school uniforms, providing students interested in fashion technology a rare opportunity to contribute to the aesthetic transformation of their schools. This initiative, blending fashion and education, signifies an innovative approach to inculcate practical skills and creativity among students.

Further, the council has appointed two consultants to concentrate on technological interventions in education and sports infrastructure maintenance. An estate manager from the existing faculty will be assigned to each school to supervise infrastructure. The NDMC is also laying synthetic rubber tracks in public parks, with a new track planned for Sanjay Park, costing an estimated Rs 1.60 crore.

All these initiatives, poised to benefit approximately 28,000 students across 43 NDMC-run schools, highlight the council’s commitment to providing a holistic development platform for students, thereby shaping the future of education in New Delhi.