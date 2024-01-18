NCHS Varsity Scholar Bowl Team Triumphs in Series of Matches

The Nashville Community High School (NCHS) varsity scholar bowl team has outperformed in a series of matches against Benton, Du Quoin, and Murphysboro, scoring two victories and suffering a narrow defeat. The tournament took place in Benton on Tuesday, January 9.

NCHS Varsity Team Triumphs

In the first match, NCHS claimed a close win against Murphysboro with a score of 140-130. The victory was secured thanks to significant contributions from Griffin Bochantin who scored five toss-ups and Jaylin Stofferahn who added one to the tally. The team secured a more decisive victory over Benton with a score of 260-90. Griffin Bochantin led the charge again with six toss-ups, followed by Keeley Hug with two, and Jaylin Stofferahn contributing another two. However, the team faced a slight setback with a 10-point loss to Du Quoin in a tight game that ended 230-220. In this encounter, Jaylin Stofferahn scored five toss-ups, Griffin Bochantin three, and Keeley Hug one.

Journey of NCHS Junior Varsity Team

On the other hand, the NCHS junior varsity scholar bowl team did not fare as well, losing all three of their matches. They fell to Du Quoin with a score of 50-20, Benton 260-220, and Murphysboro 250-190. Despite the losses, Jacob McBride stood out with eight toss-ups, followed by Jaylen Jones with three, Johnathan Bronke and Arabella Alfeldt with two each, and Iris Kozan with one. While the junior team's journey was fraught with challenges, it provided valuable learning opportunities for the budding scholars.