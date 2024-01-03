en English
Papua New Guinea

NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials

The rigorous and anticipatory process of selecting the final squad for the NCD Vipers training team for the upcoming Digicel ExxonMobil Cup is currently underway. Two squads have been chosen from an impressive lineup of 64 teams that competed in the NCD Governor’s Cup for the chance to play trial matches against the existing Vipers squad. This serves as a final opportunity for aspiring players to prove their mettle and secure a spot in the high-stakes rugby league competition.

Strategic Appointments to Bolster Performance

In a bid to enhance the performance of the NCD Vipers in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, the team has welcomed two notable figures in the sporting realm to their coaching staff. Charlie Wabo, a former player who led the Vipers to victory in 2013, has been appointed as the team’s coach. Nelson Stone, a figure known for his training expertise, has joined the team as a trainer. Their appointments are seen as strategic moves by NCD Governor Powes Parkop to revitalize the team’s performance.

Players Anticipated for Briefing

Players from the selected Team 1 and Team 2 are expected to attend a briefing at the Kone Tigers Oval. The meeting is scheduled for the following Monday at 3pm, and is seen as a pivotal juncture in the team’s selection and preparation for the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup. The Vipers, who represent the Nation’s Capital, have struggled in recent years to make the cut for finals, and these latest developments are being viewed as crucial steps towards their invigoration.

News Feature in Nambawan Daily

These developments in the sports arena are set to be featured in the Nambawan Daily on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The focus will undoubtedly be on the Vipers’ strategic changes and their potential impact on the team’s performance in the upcoming Digicel ExxonMobil Cup. The public eye will be keenly following the unfolding story of the Vipers as they navigate this pivotal season.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

