Health

NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift

In a move that could reshape the landscape of collegiate sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is considering a significant revision to its cannabis policy. This shift could see cannabis removed from the list of banned substances, a development discussed at length at the recent NCAA Convention.

Shifting Perspectives on Cannabis

The Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CSMAS) was at the forefront of these discussions. This follows their recommendation in September 2023 to all NCAA divisions to consider legislative changes to their cannabinoid policies. The panelists emphasized that cannabis does not enhance athletic performance, a viewpoint that departs from conventional attitudes towards drug use in sports.

They advocated for a harm reduction approach, focusing on education and treatment rather than punitive measures. This stance is more effective at the campus level, according to the panelists, and aligns with the NCAA’s increase of the THC testing threshold in February 2022. The association also proposed a new penalty structure that pivots towards treatment and education.

Broadening Social Acceptance of Cannabis

The potential policy change mirrors the broader social acceptance of cannabis use. Legalization measures have been adopted in numerous states, and usage rates among college athletes are high. Hence, these proposed changes by the NCAA are not happening in a vacuum, but are part of a larger societal shift towards more liberal attitudes towards cannabis.

Implementation and Future Prospects

The CSMAS is currently developing educational resources to assist campuses in implementing these changes. Division I schools have already tabled a proposal to remove cannabis from the banned substance list, with a vote expected in June 2023. Divisions II and III may follow suit, although their legislative processes may take longer.

This potential policy shift by the NCAA is a consequential step in the evolving relationship between sports and cannabis. It not only reflects changing societal attitudes but also paves the way for a more nuanced, compassionate approach to drug use in collegiate sports.

Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

