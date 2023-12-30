en English
Sports

NCAA Investigates Possible Unauthorized Access on Catapult App

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:09 am EST
In a significant development, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is investigating allegations of unauthorized access to football film on the Catapult app, a widely used platform for video and data analysis by college teams. As the dust settles on a recent sign-stealing scandal, this investigation echoes across the corridors of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Clemson – all notable users of Catapult’s services.

Security Measures Amidst Uncertainty

In response to the unfolding situation, Alabama has implemented measures to prevent players from watching film on individual devices, a practice Michigan ceased in November. The backdrop of these actions is a suspicion that Michigan was targeted in the breach. Both schools are set to compete at the Rose Bowl, with a coveted spot in the national title game hanging in the balance.

The Stance of Catapult and NCAA

Despite the brewing storm, Catapult has acknowledged the investigation while maintaining that its internal probe found no evidence of security breaches. The NCAA’s investigation continues in parallel, with Catapult pledging its full cooperation and reiterating its commitment to data security. The NCAA, on its part, is not centering its investigation on any particular college but is casting a broad net to uncover any potential irregularities.

Resonating Impact

The implications of this investigation extend beyond the immediate participants. It highlights the inherent risks of data security in our increasingly digital world, especially in high-stakes environments like college sports. The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly influence how colleges and tech firms approach data security in the future, shaping the landscape of college sports.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

