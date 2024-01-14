NCAA Champion Jacob Cortez to Join DLSU Green Archers: A Dream Realized and a New Legacy Awaits

In a significant development in the collegiate basketball landscape, NCAA Season 99 champion, Jacob Cortez, has announced his commitment to play for the De La Salle University Green Archers in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). This decision marks a significant shift in his career trajectory, moving from San Beda University to pursue his long-held dream of competing in the UAAP, a league he has followed and admired for years.

Following His Dream, Not Footsteps

Jacob Cortez’s decision to transfer was driven by his aspirations rather than a desire to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mike Cortez, a former La Salle and professional basketball player. The young athlete is carving his own path in the sport, striving to establish his own legacy, independent of his father’s illustrious career. His commitment to the Green Archers embodies his determination and ambition, with his father fully supporting his decision and expressing full confidence in his abilities.

A Stellar Record and A Season On Sidelines

Jacob Cortez’s journey to La Salle boasts impressive stints at La Salle Green Hills and UST High School, capped by a remarkable performance at San Beda. His stats speak volumes about his capabilities, averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks during the regular season of NCAA Season 99. His contribution to San Beda’s championship victory was significant, with an average of 13.7 points in the finals. However, before he can make his mark in the UAAP, he will have to sit out a season due to residency rules, a necessary pause before he begins his UAAP career in Season 88.

A Tough Call

Despite the excitement of joining the Green Archers, the decision to transfer was not an easy one for Jacob. It took him two weeks of contemplation to make the call, reflecting his thoughtful approach to his career. This move signifies his commitment to his dream and determination to make a positive impact on the country’s basketball culture. His impending debut in UAAP Season 88 is already generating anticipation, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in collegiate basketball.