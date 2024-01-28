NCAA Basketball Victories and Local News from La Crosse: A Sunday Recap

In an electrifying Sunday of NCAA basketball games, teams across different regions of the United States battled it out on court, with several emerging victorious. The day was marked by intense competition and standout performances.

East Region Games

Among the winners in the East, Penn State led the pack with a resounding victory over Maryland. The final score stood at 112-76, showcasing Penn State's dominating performance. Virginia Tech also secured a win, defeating Syracuse 75-62, demonstrating their competitive edge and strategic gameplay.

Southern Conquests

Moving South, the College of Charleston trumped UNC-Wilmington with a score of 94-59. Florida outmaneuvered Texas A&M to secure a 63-51 win, while Monmouth (NJ) overcame William & Mary with a score of 56-67. South Florida triumphed over East Carolina, with a final score of 54-40, rounding off the southern victories.

Midwest and Other Victories

In the Midwest, Dayton bested St. Bonaventure 64-43, and Illinois Chicago reigned supreme over Indiana State, with a score of 76-48. Virginia also secured an impressive win against North Carolina, with a final score of 81-66, further highlighting the day's competitive atmosphere.

Local News from La Crosse

Alongside the basketball action, several local stories unfolded in the La Crosse area. These ranged from a boutique stepping into Galesville's business scene, to a new developer joining a $300 million River Point District project. Housing proposals were updated, and a La Crosse man found himself facing sexual assault accusations. Other notable developments included the purchase of Lincoln Middle School for $2.2 million, public school facility configuration suggestions, the opening of Crumbl Cookies in Onalaska, and the unfortunate closures of hospitals in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire.