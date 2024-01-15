en English
Sports

NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch

The Howard Bison and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers are all set to ignite the basketball court on Monday, January 15, 2024, in an essential NCAA Basketball game. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, the battleground being the Burr Arena, located in Washington, District of Columbia.

Rematch of the Titans

This encounter is not just another game; it’s a rematch of a previously fierce competition between the two teams. The stakes are high for both sides, as the Bison look to replicate their triumphant 89-65 victory over the Maroon Tigers from their encounter on January 16, 2023. On the other hand, the Maroon Tigers are on the hunt for redemption and would like nothing more than to reverse the outcome this time around.

Building on Past Records

Both teams are entering the new season with disparate records from the last. While Howard had a successful run last season, finishing with a record of 19-12, Morehouse ended on a losing note, recording a loss in their only game. As the new season flags off, this game offers Morehouse a chance to rewrite their records and Howard, an opportunity to maintain their winning streak.

Where to Watch

For those unable to attend the live action at Burr Arena, the game will be broadcast on TV and can be streamed online as well. Details regarding the same can be accessed through the CBS Sports App and potentially on Fubo with a free trial, subject to regional restrictions. So, gear up to witness a riveting basketball clash between the Howard Bison and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, a game that is sure to set the tone for the rest of the NCAA Basketball season.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

