NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch

The Howard Bison and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers are all set to ignite the basketball court on Monday, January 15, 2024, in an essential NCAA Basketball game. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, the battleground being the Burr Arena, located in Washington, District of Columbia.

Rematch of the Titans

This encounter is not just another game; it’s a rematch of a previously fierce competition between the two teams. The stakes are high for both sides, as the Bison look to replicate their triumphant 89-65 victory over the Maroon Tigers from their encounter on January 16, 2023. On the other hand, the Maroon Tigers are on the hunt for redemption and would like nothing more than to reverse the outcome this time around.

Building on Past Records

Both teams are entering the new season with disparate records from the last. While Howard had a successful run last season, finishing with a record of 19-12, Morehouse ended on a losing note, recording a loss in their only game. As the new season flags off, this game offers Morehouse a chance to rewrite their records and Howard, an opportunity to maintain their winning streak.

Where to Watch

For those unable to attend the live action at Burr Arena, the game will be broadcast on TV and can be streamed online as well. Details regarding the same can be accessed through the CBS Sports App and potentially on Fubo with a free trial, subject to regional restrictions. So, gear up to witness a riveting basketball clash between the Howard Bison and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, a game that is sure to set the tone for the rest of the NCAA Basketball season.