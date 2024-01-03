NCAA Basketball Season: Drexel, Western Kentucky, and Princeton Take the Lead

As the NCAA basketball season progresses, the standings within each conference have started to take shape, displaying an intriguing mix of competition and athletic prowess. The College Basketball Coaches Poll, conducted weekly by the USA TODAY Sports in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, provides insights into the performance of teams representing all 32 NCAA Division I conferences.

Drexel Dominates in CAA Conference

In the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Conference, Drexel has emerged as the front-runner, boasting an impressive 10-1 conference record and an 8-6 overall record. Teams such as UNC-Wilmington, College of Charleston, and Delaware, however, are hot on their heels, remaining undefeated in conference play.

Western Kentucky and Liberty Lead Conference USA

As for the Conference USA, Western Kentucky and Liberty stand undefeated, each holding strong records of 11-3 and 11-4, respectively. Their consistent performances have kept them at the top of the conference standings.

Fort Wayne and Princeton Shine in Their Leagues

The Horizon League sees Fort Wayne taking the lead with a perfect 4-0 conference record and a commendable 13-2 overall record. In the Ivy League, Princeton stands tall with a 12-1 overall record, showcasing their dominance in the competition.

Upcoming Games to Look Out For

As the season progresses, teams will be looking to solidify their positions in their respective conferences. Upcoming match-ups promise to be thrilling, particularly for teams striving to maintain their perfect records and others aiming for a climb in the standings. This includes conferences such as the Mid-American, where Bowling Green reigns with a 9-3 record, and the Mountain West Conference, where Nevada, Colorado State, New Mexico, and Utah State remain undefeated with a 12-1 overall record.

The NCAA basketball season is shaping up to be a thrilling contest of skill, strategy, and sheer determination. With each game, teams have the opportunity to redefine their season, climb the standings, and etch their names in the annals of their conference’s history.