N.C. State's Cinderella March Continues: Overtime Win Secures Sweet 16 Spot

N.C. State Wolfpack's miraculous journey in the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues as they secure a spot in the Sweet 16, following an exhilarating overtime victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The team, seeded 11th, showcased resilience and skill to extend their improbable run, marking their first appearance at this stage since 2015.

Miraculous Run Through the Tournament

The Wolfpack's journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. After clinching the ACC title in a dramatic fashion, they entered the NCAA Tournament with momentum on their side. Their latest victory against Oakland, a 79-73 final score in overtime, underlines their capability to thrive under pressure. Key players like DJ Burns, Jr., who contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael O'Connell, whose clutch performance in the closing moments of regulation propelled the team into overtime, have been instrumental in their success.

Overtime Thriller

The game against Oakland was a testament to N.C. State's tenacity. With the game knotted at 66 and heading into overtime, it was anyone's match. However, the Wolfpack managed to outlast their opponents in the extra period, thanks in part to strategic plays and pivotal shots from players like Jayden Taylor. This win not only propels them into the Sweet 16 but also extends the streak of double-digit seeds making it to the second weekend of the tournament to 16 straight tournaments.

Looking Ahead

As the N.C. State Wolfpack prepares to face the winner of the Marquette and Colorado matchup in the Sweet 16, anticipation and excitement surrounding their next game are palpable. Their performance thus far has been a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that in March Madness, anything is possible. The team's resilience, combined with their knack for overcoming adversity, sets the stage for an intriguing next chapter in their Cinderella story.

The Wolfpack's journey in the 2024 NCAA Tournament is a reminder of the unpredictability and thrill that March Madness brings. Their next game in the Sweet 16 is not just another match but a continuation of a dream run that has captured the hearts of basketball fans everywhere. As they prepare for their next challenge, the question on everyone's mind is: How far can this Cinderella team go?