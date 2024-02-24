NC State Wolfpack Secures Victory Against Hawaii, Makarewicz Shines with Grand Slam

In the world of college baseball, the 13th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack secured a high-stakes victory against Hawaii with a score of 17-12. The match played out in the electric atmosphere of Les Murakami Stadium was not without its share of drama and climactic turns. The Wolfpack marked a significant milestone by recording 20 hits for the first time since May 2, 2021.

Wolfpack's Offensive Powerhouse: Hogue and Makarewicz

Josh Hogue, the left fielder who went 4-for-5, and Alec Makarewicz, the third baseman who hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, emerged as the key players. Makarewicz, a transfer from East Carolina, expressed satisfaction with his performance, attributing part of his success to adjusting to the time change.

Contributions from Noah Soles and Garrett Pennington

Noah Soles, the right fielder, and Garrett Pennington, the first baseman, both contributed significantly with three hits each. NC State's coach Elliott Avent, celebrated for his coaching achievements, was praised for the team's well-coached and strategic approach to the game.

The Turning Point and Hawaii's Fight

The match's turning point came in the seventh inning when NC State scored eight runs, extending their lead significantly. Though Hawaii managed to narrow the gap to five runs by the eighth inning, NC State's offensive strength secured their victory. Hawaii showed a strong effort, including a productive fifth inning where they closed the gap to 8-7.

Despite the loss, Coach Rich Hill of Hawaii commended his team's fighting spirit and the positive aspects of their performance. The game was a testament to the fierce competition and the never-die spirit of both teams, marking another exciting chapter in the annals of college baseball.