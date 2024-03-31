NC State Upsets Top-Seeded Texas, Advances to Women’s NCAA Final Four

NC State, a No. 3 seed, achieved a significant victory by upsetting top-seeded Texas with a 76-66 win, securing their spot in the Women's NCAA tournament Final Four. This triumph marks NC State's second Final Four appearance in program history and their first since 1998. Key player Aziaha James led the charge with 27 points, notably contributing with a decisive 3-point jumper that helped the Wolfpack take control of the game.

Historic Victory for NC State

Under the guidance of coach Wes Moore, NC State has seen its share of tournament heartbreak in recent years but has now overcome these challenges to reach the national semifinals. The team's journey to the Final Four was powered by a formidable roster that included standout performers like Saniya Rivers, Aaliyah Moore, and Shay Holle, with Aziaha James earning the most outstanding player accolades. This victory was not just a testament to the team's talent but also a significant achievement for Moore, marking his first Division I Final Four appearance as a head coach.

Game Dynamics and Key Performances

The match saw NC State taking an early lead with a strategic 6-0 run in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Despite Texas' efforts to close the gap, the Wolfpack maintained their lead, showcasing their prowess in both offense and defense. Aziaha James' exceptional performance, scoring 27 points, was a critical factor in NC State's victory. On the other hand, Texas, led by Madison Booker, struggled to overcome NC State's defensive strategies, ultimately falling short in their bid for a Final Four spot.

Implications and Reflections

This victory not only propels NC State into the coveted Final Four but also signifies a remarkable turnaround for a team that was not even ranked in the preseason. As they prepare to face No. 1 South Carolina, the implications of this win extend beyond the immediate joy of victory. It underscores the unpredictability and competitive spirit of the Women's NCAA tournament, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting matchup against South Carolina. For Texas, this loss marks the end of a commendable season, reflecting on the challenges and achievements that have defined their journey.