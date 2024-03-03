NC State Triumphs Over Wake Forest 75-57: Rivers, Collins Lead to Victory

In a compelling display of skill and strategy, No. 12 North Carolina State women's basketball team clinched a significant victory against Wake Forest, ending the game at 75-57. The match, held on March 3, 2024, saw standout performances from Saniya Rivers and Mimi Collins, who were instrumental in securing the win for NC State. Rivers, with a game-high of 23 points, and Collins, adding 18 points and nine rebounds, spearheaded the Wolfpack's offensive onslaught.

Fourth Quarter Flourish

The game was closely contested in its initial stages, but NC State took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring Wake Forest by an impressive 27-10 margin. This surge was pivotal in cementing their lead and ultimately securing the victory. The strategic plays and scoring efficiency of Rivers and Collins during this quarter were crucial in overcoming the resistance posed by Wake Forest.

Wake Forest's Valiant Effort

Despite the loss, Wake Forest displayed commendable skill and determination. Elise Williams led the team with 17 points and six assists, showcasing her talent and leadership on the court. However, the team's overall shooting percentage of 34% fell short against NC State's more robust 41%, highlighting the challenges Wake Forest faced in finding their rhythm against a well-coordinated NC State defense.

Historic Win for Coach Wes Moore

This victory was not just another win for NC State but also a significant milestone for their coach, Wes Moore, who earned his 825th career win. Moore's strategic acumen and ability to inspire his team were evident as they navigated the challenges posed by a determined Wake Forest side. This win adds to Moore's illustrious coaching career, underscoring his impact on NC State's basketball program and his legacy in women's college basketball.

As the dust settles on this intense matchup, the implications of this victory for NC State are clear. It not only underscores their status as a formidable force in women's college basketball but also sets the tone for their performance in the upcoming matches. For Wake Forest, this game serves as a learning experience and an opportunity to regroup and come back stronger. As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on their experiences from this game, aiming for success in their respective campaigns.