NC State Triumphs Over Wake Forest 75-57: Rivers and Collins Lead Victory

North Carolina State's women's basketball team delivered a standout performance against Wake Forest, securing a 75-57 victory. Saniya Rivers and Mimi Collins were pivotal in the win, scoring 23 and 18 points respectively. The Wolfpack's strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Demon Deacons 27-10, was a game-changer. This match also marked Coach Wes Moore's 825th career win, underlining his significant contribution to NC State's success.

Advertisment

Dynamic Duo Leads Charge

In what was a closely contested game for three quarters, NC State pulled away in the fourth thanks to the exceptional performances of Saniya Rivers and Mimi Collins. Rivers, with her 23 points, showcased her scoring prowess, while Collins contributed 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, proving to be a force on both ends of the court. Their efforts were instrumental in NC State's decisive victory.

Strategic Dominance in the Fourth Quarter

Advertisment

The fourth quarter was where NC State truly shined, outscoring Wake Forest by a significant margin. This period saw the Wolfpack elevate their game, leveraging strategic plays and tight defense to secure their lead. The team's overall shooting percentage of 41% compared to Wake Forest's 34% was a testament to their offensive efficiency and defensive resilience throughout the game.

Coach Wes Moore's Milestone Win

Amidst the celebration of a well-earned victory, Coach Wes Moore achieved a personal milestone, recording his 825th career win, with 267 of these victories at NC State. This achievement not only highlights his longevity in the sport but also underscores his impact and leadership in women's college basketball. Moore's coaching prowess has been a constant source of inspiration and success for the Wolfpack, propelling them to new heights.

The victory over Wake Forest not only cements NC State's position as a formidable team this season but also sets a tone for their upcoming games. With Rivers and Collins leading the charge and Coach Moore at the helm, the Wolfpack's prospects look promising. This game was a showcase of strategic gameplay, individual talent, and coaching excellence, factors that will continue to define NC State's journey in women's college basketball.