N.C. State Stuns Clemson with Last-Second Heroics by DJ Horne

In a heart-stopping finish that encapsulated the sheer unpredictability and excitement of college basketball, N.C. State secured a nail-biting 78-77 victory over Clemson, thanks to a last-second heroics by DJ Horne. On the evening of February 17, 2024, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of a packed arena, Horne didn't just play; he delivered a performance that etched his name into the annals of ACC basketball lore. With the clock ticking down and the outcome hanging by a thread, Horne's game-winning layup with 9.8 seconds left on the clock was the culmination of a frenetic comeback and a testament to the resilience of the Wolfpack.

Advertisment

A Clash of Titans and Tactical Genius

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams showcasing their prowess, strategic depth, and individual talents. Clemson, riding high on a winning streak and determined to extend their dominance, found themselves in a tug-of-war against an N.C. State team hungry for a Quad-1 victory. The lead exchanged hands multiple times, highlighting the competitive spirit of both squads. DJ Horne, with a standout performance scoring 27 points, became the beacon of hope for N.C. State, spearheading the late-game rally. His crucial 3-pointer to tie the game before the game-winning layup underscored his pivotal role in the Wolfpack's offensive strategy.

Not to be overshadowed, Clemson's Joseph Girard III led his team with 23 points, showcasing a blend of skill and determination. Despite Girard's efforts and a significant contribution from the bench, which scored double-digit points for the third consecutive game, Clemson faced an uphill battle against N.C. State's relentless pressure. The Tigers’ PJ Hall and RJ Godfrey also left their mark on the game, displaying moments of brilliance that kept the outcome uncertain until the final buzong.

Advertisment

The Final Countdown

The closing moments of the game were nothing short of cinematic. N.C. State, trailing and in desperate need of a spark, found their answer in Horne, who scored six straight points to tie the game. The energy within the arena was palpable, with fans on the edge of their seats, witnessing what could only be described as a spectacular showcase of collegiate basketball. Clemson had one last chance to clinch the win, but Chase Hunter's missed layup in their final possession allowed N.C. State to breathe a sigh of relief and claim victory.

Adding a layer of narrative richness to the victory was Ben Middlebrooks, a former Clemson player who made significant contributions to N.C. State's final defensive play. For Middlebrooks, this win held a deeper personal satisfaction, marking a triumphant moment against his former team and highlighting the game's underlying stories of redemption and rivalry.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead

With this exhilarating win, N.C. State not only improved their standing in the NET rankings but also signaled their intent for the remainder of the season. This victory, their first Quad-1 win, sets the stage for their next challenge against Georgia Tech. As for Clemson, the focus shifts to regrouping and preparing for their upcoming game, with lessons learned and sights set on redemption.

In the aftermath of a game that had everything - drama, skill, a fightback, and a last-second victory - both teams have much to reflect on. For N.C. State, the victory is a testament to their collective spirit and a harbinger of their potential in the high-stakes world of college basketball. Clemson, meanwhile, despite the heartbreak, showcased the depth of their talent and the resilience of their squad. As the season progresses, the echoes of this thrilling encounter will undoubtedly inspire both teams and their supporters.