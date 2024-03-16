NC State Shocks Virginia in ACC Semifinals Overtime Thriller, Advances to Face UNC

In a dramatic turn of events at Capital One Arena, the No. 10 seed North Carolina State men's basketball team pulled off a stunning upset against the third-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Wolfpack's victory was sealed in overtime with a final score of 73-65, setting up a highly anticipated championship game against the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

Unlikely Heroes and Missed Opportunities

Virginia appeared to have the game in hand, maintaining a six-point lead with just under a minute left in regulation. However, their struggle at the free-throw line, missing four of five attempts in crucial moments, left the door open for NC State. Michael O’Connell’s miraculous three-point shot as time expired in regulation breathed new life into the Wolfpack, erasing a three-point deficit and sending the game into overtime. Despite playing their fourth game in as many days, NC State dominated the extra period, outscoring Virginia nine to nothing in the final 1:43.

Key Performances and Strategies

Isaac McKneely led Virginia with 23 points, including five three-pointers, while Reece Beekman added 17 points and 11 assists. On the other side, DJ Burns Jr. spearheaded NC State's attack with 19 points, making his presence felt inside the paint against a Virginia defense that opted not to double-team him. The Cavaliers’ inability to capitalize on their opportunities, combined with strategic decisions such as not fouling in the final seconds of regulation, ultimately led to their downfall.

Implications and Reflections

The Cavaliers now face an anxious wait to see if they secure an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, while NC State's remarkable run in the ACC tournament continues against a familiar foe in North Carolina. This game will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season, with NC State looking to upset the odds once again. The Wolfpack's resilience and ability to perform under pressure have been the hallmarks of their tournament run, setting the stage for an electrifying championship game.

This unexpected turn of events not only highlights the unpredictability of college basketball but also sets the tone for an exciting conclusion to the ACC tournament. For Virginia, it's back to the drawing board, while NC State aims to complete their Cinderella story with a conference title.