NC State Secures Final Four Spot, Overcomes Duke in Historic Win Since 1983

North Carolina State men's basketball team stamped their ticket to the Final Four for the first time in four decades, showcasing a dramatic turnaround by defeating Duke 76-64 in the NCAA tournament's South Region final. The 11th-seeded Wolfpack, led by the remarkable performances of DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne, not only overcame a challenging season but also set a record for the most losses by a Final Four team, now riding a nine-game winning streak into the national semifinals against Purdue.

The Wolfpack's Journey

NC State's path to the Final Four has been nothing short of cinematic, echoing the legacy of their 1983 national championship run. Despite entering the tournament with 14 losses, the Wolfpack's resilience shone through, particularly in their South Region final game against Duke. DJ Burns Jr., named the South Region's most outstanding player, delivered a season-high 29 points, propelling NC State to victory with a second-half shooting performance of 73.1%. This win marks a significant moment for the Wolfpack, who last appeared in the Final Four in 1983, a year they captured the national championship in a memorable NCAA tournament run.

Rivalry and Redemption

The game against Duke was steeped in historical significance, pitting two ACC rivals from the North Carolina Triangle against each other in their first NCAA tournament meeting. Duke, under the leadership of first-year coach Jon Scheyer, struggled to contain NC State's offense, particularly in the second half. Despite the efforts of freshman guard Jared McCain, who led the Blue Devils with 32 points, Duke could not recover from the deficit created by NC State's surge in the final minutes. This matchup underscored the deep-rooted rivalry between the programs and highlighted NC State's remarkable turnaround after a challenging season.

Looking Ahead

As NC State prepares to face top-seeded Purdue in the national semifinals, the significance of their journey resonates beyond the basketball court. This team, once not even considered a bubble team for the tournament, has defied expectations and captivated the college basketball world with their resilience and unity. Their success is a testament to the hard work of the players and coaching staff, led by Coach Kevin Keatts, who emphasized the importance of staying together through adversity. The Wolfpack's storybook postseason continues to inspire, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable Final Four appearance.

The implications of NC State's success extend beyond the current tournament, potentially signaling a resurgence for a program rich in history but long absent from college basketball's biggest stage. As the Wolfpack prepare for their next challenge, their journey offers a powerful narrative of determination, teamwork, and the sheer unpredictability of March Madness.