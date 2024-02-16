NC State Extends Boo Corrigan's Contract: A Legacy of Excellence Continues

In a move signaling both recognition and expectation, North Carolina State University has extended the contract of Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, securing his leadership until the 2028-29 season. Since taking the reins in April 2019, Corrigan has steered NC State Athletics to a remarkable era of success, marked by competitive triumphs, academic achievements, and substantial financial growth. The decision, announced today, underscores the university's commitment to building on this legacy of excellence.

The Corrigan Era: A Symphony of Success

Under Corrigan's stewardship, NC State has not only clinched 16 ACC Championships in team sports but has also celebrated three national championships, setting a new benchmark for the program's success. This period has been characterized by more than just winning titles; it has been about setting a standard and consistently exceeding it. The Wolfpack's back-to-back top 20 finishes in the Learfield Directors' Cup rankings highlight a broader narrative of excellence that extends beyond the field or court.

Yet, Corrigan's impact has been felt off the field as well. Academic accolades have mirrored athletic achievements, with student-athletes thriving in the classroom under his tenure. Facilities have seen significant upgrades, enhancing the experience for both athletes and fans alike, and annual giving has surged, reflecting heightened engagement and belief in the direction of the program.

A Tradition Upheld, A Future Charted

Boo Corrigan's roots in collegiate athletics run deep, being the son of former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan. Yet, it is his vision and leadership that have defined his tenure at NC State. His previous contract, set to expire in 2027, underscored the university's initial confidence in his ability to elevate the program. With an annual salary of over $1.2 million, Corrigan's new contract extension through June 2029 is a testament to the remarkable progress under his guidance.

Corrigan's role extends beyond the confines of NC State; as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee for two years, he has influenced the broader landscape of college sports. His leadership and insights have contributed to shaping a fair and competitive environment for collegiate football at the national level.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

The achievements of NC State Athletics during Corrigan's tenure are not just a series of milestones but a testament to a culture of excellence that permeates every aspect of the program. The university's highest final ranking in school history and a record number of ACC team championships are accomplishments that speak to a relentless pursuit of greatness. This culture of striving and achieving has not only elevated the program but has also set a new standard for what is possible.

With Corrigan at the helm through the 2028-29 season, NC State Athletics is poised for continued success. The foundation laid in these past years provides a blueprint for future triumphs, both on and off the field. As the Wolfpack looks ahead, the extended tenure of Boo Corrigan promises not just the continuation but the elevation of a legacy of excellence that will define NC State Athletics for years to come.