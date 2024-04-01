NC State Defeats Texas 76-66, Advances to Women's NCAA Final Four

North Carolina State University's women's basketball team, under the guidance of coach Wes Moore, achieved a significant milestone by advancing to the Women's NCAA Final Four, defeating top-seeded Texas with a score of 76-66. This victory marks NC State's first appearance in the Final Four since 1998, highlighting a remarkable journey from unranked status in the preseason to becoming one of the final four teams competing for the national championship. Aziaha James played a pivotal role in this landmark win, leading all scorers with 27 points.

Historic Victory for NC State

The Wolfpack's game against Texas was a testament to their resilience and strategic gameplay. Despite a slow start, trailing 4-0 in the opening minutes, NC State quickly regained control, ending the first quarter with a lead that was further extended in the second quarter. By halftime, the Wolfpack had stretched their lead to 17 points, showcasing their dominance on the court. The Longhorns managed to narrow the gap to two possessions later in the game, but NC State's defense and scoring efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, secured their victory and a spot in the Final Four.

Wes Moore's Coaching Triumph

For Wes Moore, this victory is particularly sweet. Having previously reached the national semifinals in 1998 with Division II Francis Marion, Moore has now replicated this success at the Division I level with NC State. His leadership has been instrumental in transforming the team's fortunes, guiding them through a season that exceeded all expectations. Moore's strategic offseason roster changes and focus on developing a strong guard lineup have paid dividends, proving that NC State is a force to be reckoned with in women's college basketball.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, NC State's journey is far from over. The team is set to face No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Final Four, a matchup that promises to be both challenging and exciting. With their recent performance, the Wolfpack has demonstrated that they are capable of competing at the highest level. As they prepare for this monumental game, all eyes will be on Aziaha James and her teammates to see if they can continue their Cinderella story and secure a place in the national championship game.